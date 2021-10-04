Silver Ferns series against New Zealand Men moved to Christchurch; Waikato NPC teams relocate before Level 3 change

Silver Ferns during the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand confirmed it will move the Netball Series between the Silver Ferns and Aotearoa Men from Hamilton to TSB Arena in Wellington following yesterday's change in Covid-19 alert levels in the Waikato.

The two teams were set to go head-to-head in a three-match series over three days, starting on Sunday at Globox Arena, Claudelands, in Hamilton.

But the New Zealand Government's latest announcement to move parts of Waikato, including Hamilton City, into alert Level 3 means the series has been relocated to TSB Arena in Wellington and retaining the same dates of 10, 11 and 12 October.

The alert level status in Hamilton is due to be reviewed by the Government on Friday, but Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the uncertainty around community cases in the region meant they had little choice but to change their plans.

She said it was hugely disappointing for Hamilton, but NNZ felt fortunate to be able to continue with what is an important series for the Silver Ferns looking ahead to next year's Commonwealth Games.

"Navigating any sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic is a constant challenge, but we're fortunate to have a great team working hard behind the scenes to ensure we can get New Zealand's elite netballers out on court in what is an important phase of their build-up for the Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup," Wyllie said.

"The Cadbury Netball Series with Aotearoa Men provides a unique test for the Silver Ferns, and we're delighted to be able to go ahead with the three matches."

The Silver Ferns will go into camp in Wellington on Thursday.

The change of venue from Hamilton also means the New Zealand A and New Zealand U21 teams, which were set to contest curtain raiser matches, will no longer take part.

NNZ will look for other options for those two teams later this year.

Waikato teams move to Cambridge

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed Waikato's NPC and Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) teams have relocated to Cambridge.

The majority of Waikato's NPC and FPC players and staff are now operating under strict Covid-19 protocols at a facility in Cambridge where they will remain until further notice.

A total of 14 FPC players and five staff and 31 NPC players and staff moved out of Hamilton between 6pm and 10pm on Sunday night, before the city went into alert Level 3 after community cases were found in Hamilton east and Raglan.

The remainder of the FPC squad were already located outside of Hamilton and will continue to be based at home.

All players and staff have been tested for Covid-19 by the Waikato team doctor and will remain isolated until they have returned negative tests.

The men's and women's groups are using separate facilities, are separated from other guests and will not train together until all have returned negative tests.

The move to Cambridge will allow the women's Waikato team to play in the FPC final against Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday, provided there is no change to the rest of the country's alert levels. The Waikato FPC squad are due to travel to Canterbury on Friday and will fly from Hamilton Airport, which is currently operating under alert Level 2.

The Waikato NPC team have a bye this weekend.

NZR general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster said: "In consultation with Waikato Rugby and the players it was agreed to move players and staff out of Hamilton to ensure teams have the best possible chance to continue to take part in their respective competitions. The FPC final is this coming weekend and it was important for both Canterbury and Waikato to provide the best opportunity for the match to go ahead.

"We have taken all precautions and worked closely with Podium Lodge to ensure that all Government health requirements are being met and there is no risk to the public. There will be no training for either team until negative tests are returned and there will be daily health checks by the team doctor."

Parts of the Waikato region moved into alert Level 3 from 11.59pm on Sunday night for five days. For more information on alert levels in the region, visit the Covid-19 Government website here.

The Government today announced a phased end to Covid restrictions in Auckland, beginning on Tuesday night.

From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors, with no more than two households at a time up to a maximum of 10 people.

Early childhood education will also reopen, with limits of groups of 10 in a bubble and infection control processes.

People will also be permitted to move around Auckland for recreational activities such as hunting and going to the beach.

The second step will allow more retail to open, under a hybrid level 2.

For the rest of the country, Level 2 will remain but the 100-person limit on hospitality venues will be removed.