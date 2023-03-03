Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Scott Dixon hoping for New Zealand motorsport history in 2023 Indycar campaign

By Albie Redmore
3 mins to read
Marcus Armstrong (L), Scott Dixon (C) and Scott McLaughlin (R) will all race in the 2023 Indycar season-opener in Florida on Monday. Photos / Getty, Photosport, AP

Marcus Armstrong (L), Scott Dixon (C) and Scott McLaughlin (R) will all race in the 2023 Indycar season-opener in Florida on Monday. Photos / Getty, Photosport, AP

The 2023 Indycar season roars into life on Monday with more New Zealanders present than ever before and series legend Scott Dixon is hoping it yields an all-Kiwi podium lockout at least once.

Six-time champion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport