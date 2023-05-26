Advertisement

Schools rugby: King’s College and Mount Albert Grammar block teen’s first XV chance in poaching rules row

Shayne Currie
By
12 mins to read
Parents of a student blocked from playing first XV rugby for King's College have sought political and legal help. Photo / Photosport

Two of Auckland’s biggest schools are at the centre of a first XV player eligibility row which has angered the student’s family and raised legal questions over a code drawn up and governed by 12

