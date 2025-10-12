“It’s been an incredible season and now it is time to learn from this season, rest, recover and trust the process and be excited,” said Maxwell.

The young New Zealand rider began the final round with a 143-point lead in the series, that had shrunk with the stunning late season form from Rissveds.

Maxwell has often bided her time this season, using her climbing ability to work her way through the field. But today the Kiwi pushed hard from the start and as Rissveds scorched away in the lead, the Kiwi rider likewise put daylight back to the chasing pack.

She opened a significant gap to the chasing pack of nearly two minutes before Great Britain’s Evie Richards closed on the final lap for third.

Maxwell’s Decathlon Ford team manager Stephane Tempier was full of praise.

“Sammie was very strong through out the season. We started the season looking for podiums and then she was in the lead.

“It was a long season and hard to keep strong after the world championships and the fight was until the final stages. Today she was very strong and smart and focused. She had to finish in the top eight but she was too strong.

“The World Cup is very difficult from March to October, so important with the head and the body to go through to the final race.”

Maxwell was thrilled with her achievement, although it has not fully sunk in.

“Every race you are only as good as your last race. You look at the podium today and it is so easy to not finish on the podium – it is never taken for granted,” she said.

“Even today with a one-minute gap going up the last climb I could have got eighth. That is the beauty of mountain biking, you just never know. That is the beauty of it.

“I was just in one of those zones today – after the first lap I thought this is me, I am going solo and see if I can hold it and just sitting on that limit the whole time.”

Maxwell said she was also proud of stepping back from the sport last year to recalibrate her health and wellbeing and prepare for a massive 2025 season, not just for herself, but the performances from young riders across all disciplines.

“It has been such an incredible season for mountain biking in New Zealand and I am just excited to see what we can do with the next generation. The future is exciting.”

Results: Female elite: Jenny Rissveds (SWE) 1:20.35, 1; Samara Maxwell (NZL, Decathlon Ford) 1:24.05, 2; Evie Richards (GBR) 1:24.42, 3.

Final points: Maxwell 2341, Rissveds 2250, Alessandra Keller (SUI) 1890.

Female Under-23: Amelie Mackay (Christchurch) 24. Season overall: 37.

Male Under-23: Ethan Rose (Trek Future, Christchurch) 23. Season overall: 28.