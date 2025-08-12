Premium

SailGP’s Liv Mackay on managing periods in male-dominated sport - Go with the Flow, part two

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
SailGP’s Liv Mackay on managing periods in male-dominated sport - Go with the Flow, part two
Go with the flow: against the current, part four. Photo / Paul Slater
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Experienced sportswomen are calling for a shift in attitudes - breaking the bias and normalising discussions around menstruation in sport.​ In the second of a four-part series, Bonnie Jansen speaks with sailor Liv Mackay about navigating the challenges of being the sole female on her team and how she manages

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save