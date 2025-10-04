Importantly for the Black Foils, they had a better day on the water than the Spanish, who are the only team that can realistically force their way into the top three come November’s grand final.

Things got off to a bad start for the Kiwis as they were forced out of position in the pre-start after being pushed wide by Denmark. That saw the Kiwis have to put the brakes on and be on the back foot early.

On a day when passing lanes were tough to find, that made things tricky for the Kiwis and they finished next to last - beating only the Spanish over the finish line.

They bounced back straight away, with a fast start in race two seeing them sailing among the leaders of the fleet. They were able to sail a clean race and finish in second.

An issue on board in race three saw what could have been another great result turn into a mid-table finish, after they held the lead early before falling off the foils near the second gate.

But the Black Foils were able to finish the day with a strong result; a third-placed finish setting them up nicely to cement their position on the podium on the second day of racing.

