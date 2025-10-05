Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW

The Black Foils’ quest for another opportunity at a SailGP season title is almost complete.

With a second-placed finish in Cadiz, Spain, this morning, the New Zealand SailGP team have moved back inside the top-two for the season with one event left on the calendar.

Heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi next month, which sees the top three teams on the leaderboard compete in the grand final shootout at its conclusion, the Black Foils now hold a six-point buffer on fourth place. It’s not an unassailable gap, but things would have to go very wrong for the Kiwi crew in Abu Dhabi to miss out on a spot in the biggest race of the season.

The Black Foils came into the campaign’s penultimate event looking to bounce back after a forgettable campaign in Geneva two weeks ago in which they matched their worst-ever finish on the global foiling circuit.

But while consistency was hard to come by in Geneva, it was the Black Foils’ saviour in Cadiz. The New Zealand team didn’t win a single race over the weekend, but were in the top three for four of their seven full-fleet contests to sneak into the podium race.