The Black Foils finished second behind season leaders Great Britain, who claimed their third event win of the season, with Germany backing up their win in Geneva with a third in Cadiz.
It was a competitive final race; the Black Foils making the best start but in trying to force Germany wide off the starting line opened the door for the British – who had to start at the back after a boundary penalty in the pre-start.
The British had taken the lead by the third leg, but the Kiwis kept fighting and reclaimed the lead through the back end of the race. Neither team could build a big lead, and the British were able to pull off an aggressive move around the final gate to undercut the Black Foils, take the lead, and sail on home for the win.
The move also meant the Black Foils lost a lot of speed having to give way to the British and almost saw the Germans sneak into second, but the Kiwis were able to hold on for the extra point. It was a fitting finish to an entertaining day of racing, which saw a mix of winners and plenty of overtakes.
Great Britain now sit comfortably atop the season standings with 85 points, ahead of the Black Foils on 82, with Australia on 80 after a forgettable campaign in Cadiz. Spain are the only other team who can still make the grand final, but on 76 points need everything to fall their way in Abu Dhabi.
