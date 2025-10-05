Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / SailGP

SailGP Cadiz: Black Foils bounce back to finish second in Spain

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Foils’ quest for another opportunity at a SailGP season title is almost complete.

With a second-placed finish in Cadiz, Spain, this morning, the New Zealand SailGP team have moved back inside the top-two for the season with one event left on the calendar.

Heading into the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save