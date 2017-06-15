Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking caught up with Sir Russell Coutts to discuss the America's Cup, and in particular Team NZ's efforts spearheaded by Peter Burling.

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has been described by America's Cup boss Sir Russell Coutts as "an incredible talent" destined to become the best sailor in the world.

Coutts, the revered and reviled New Zealander whose CV reads Olympic gold medallist, world champion and cup regatta winner (he's led or skippered five undefeated America's Cup campaigns) told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that Burling "and his team of young sailors are incredibly talented".

"Pete Burling - it's probably not a matter of if he'll be the number one sailor in the world, it's a matter of when," said Coutts, the CEO of the America's Cup Event Authority.

And just a few sleeps before Sunday's America's Cup finals series between the arch-rivals, he admitted Emirates Team New Zealand has Oracle's attention: "that's for sure".

"Hats off to Emirates Team New Zealand. They've had an amazing campaign thus far."

He says the best of 13 finals series should be a thriller.

"I'm looking forward to seeing some good racing. It's hard to pick a winner - I think there'll be some twists and turns along the way."



As for the regatta itself, the brains behind the multi-hull extravaganza says it's getting more interest from throughout the world, and is featuring fantastic racing, citing one of the races between Armetis and TNZ in which the lead changed nine times.

"That was an incredible race."

Asked by Hosking how the boats might develop in the future, Coutts suggested "tweaks" were likely.

"I think the boats are very good as they are. We could increase the range of the boats - it's a shame when there's too much wind. [Maybe there is an] option to have a smaller wing which would improve range.

"We could power the boats up a little in lighter conditions.

"But really, they're tweaks.

"[These boats deliver] compelling, competitive racing - and also they've got down to a reasonable cost platform, too."

