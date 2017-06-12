Peter Burling and Grant Dalton embrace following Team New Zealand's 5-2 series win over Artemis. Photo Ricardo Pinto

Team New Zealand have advanced to the America's Cup final after defeating Artemis in race seven today.

The win gave TNZ a 5-2 win in the challenger final series.

Earlier, in a regatta that has thrown everything at its contestants, Team NZ and Artemis powerlessly watched the wind literally run out on their America's Cup challenger final off Bermuda.

Holding match-point at 4-2 after two days of racing, the Kiwis seemed to be in control today's opening race early, building a lead of 17 seconds at the second mark.

After dominating starts throughout this match-up, Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge was across the line early and incurred a two-boat length penalty.

But halfway up the third leg, both ACC boats fell off their foils and could find enough win to get back on. New Zealand's lead virtually disappeared, but as the teams converged, the Swedes earned another penalty for passing too close.