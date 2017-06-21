Team NZ have their hopes on Oracle making a few mistakes so they can win four races.

Team New Zealand's boat could become even faster.

The team is tweaking "Aotearoa" as they approach crunch time in the finals of the America's Cup against Oracle Team USA.

Tactician Ray Davies has told Newstalk ZB they're working on a long list of changes to crank up the boat's speed - from tuning the wing to adjusting rudders.

And Emirates Team New Zealand performance coach Murray Jones - who helped mastermind Oracle's amazing come-from-behind win against TNZ in San Francisco in 2013 - has confirmed the tweaks should make the boat go faster.

"Today was really just the boys polishing up on sailing the boat accurately and manoeuvres," Jones told the Herald's Dana Johannsen in Bermuda.

"We did a lot of really good manoeuvres today. It was lightish breeze so it was quite good to do that within the marginal conditions, so it was good."

"We've put some new stuff on the boat and some refinements to the boat. We're just continually refining it, which should make it a little faster and easier to sail as well - so we can sail more precisely."

But he kept quiet when asked the key question "any significant changes?"

"I can't tell you."

Team New Zealand were back on the water today after the boat was kept in the shed for the past two days. The team mimicked their race day schedule, leaving the dock at 1.15pm local time, and returning at 4pm.

Oracle, meanwhile, have had a couple of training runs today. They were out on the Great Sound this morning, before heading back to their base to swap out some equipment, and returning to the race course.

Ray Davies told Newstalk ZB's Rachel Smalley that the team continues to keep a close eye on Oracle.

"They're sort of changing their boat to look a little more like Team New Zealand's, so that's very interesting."

Jones told the Herald that Oracle have "been playing around with several different configurations with their rudder elevators, and also their boards.

"They've been doing a lot of work changing a few things closer to how we sail the boat.

"I guess these last couple of days is just assessing those changes and I would expect on Friday to lock it in and get used to sailing the boat again in a slightly different configuration."