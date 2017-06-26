"San Diego 1995 and now Bermuda 2017, once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup!"

That's how the nation will remember the moment Emirates Team New Zealand reclaimed the Auld Mug this morning, as described by veteran sailing commentator Peter Montgomery.

Entering the day with a 6-1 lead and match-point against Oracle Team USA, the Kiwis only needed one more race to close the deal, sending New Zealand into a frenzy over the trophy that we've won and lost and sought to win back so many times.

Montgomery was there in 1995, when he declared "the America's Cup is now New Zealand's Cup" in San Diego. Today, he reprised that line, commentating live from Bermuda on Radio Sport.

"What a rollercoaster ride it has been - high, lows, joys and heartbreak - but the reservoir of experience in the high-octane and unforgiving world of the America's Cup has been invaluable to the New Zealand challengers.

"It's been 22 years in the making. San Diego 1995 and now Bermuda 2017, once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup ... history on the Great Sound of Bermuda.

"It now means Team New Zealand have become the first team and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is now the first yacht club in the 166-year history of the Cup to successfully challenge for the America's Cup twice."