“The guys did a good job, the boat was set up well, both teams had to deal with it, and this is going to be a fight ‘til the end. That’s what we want.”

The British had the right to choose what side of the course they wanted to enter from for the opening race of the series as they were the top-seeded team at the end of the round robins. They chose to enter from starboard, but it was the port-entry team who had success in both races.

Luna Rossa took out the first leg of the series by a 46-second margin, getting off the line superbly after setting themselves up in the prestart to attack the breezier lefthand side of the course and force the Brits to tack away immediately.

Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ended the opening day of the Louis Vuitton Cup final level at 1-1. Photo / Ian Roman, America's Cup

That saw the Italians build an 11-second lead at mark one, but the wind being at the upper end of the limit and a sea state to match made for challenges the teams have not yet had to deal to this point in the regatta.

“We’ve got a good pace up and down, but the waves are very steep and it’s very easy to get in trouble. These boats are not 100% designed for these conditions,” Luna Rossa coach Philippe Presti said during the race.

“You pick your design average for Barcelona weather which is between eight and 12 [knots] but when there’s 20 you have to sail around the track with that. Hats off to these boys who are doing great with this amazing machine.”

Luna Rossa sailed a strong race, not giving the British the opportunity to cut into the lead on their way to a solid win.

The roles were reversed in the second race of the day, which was slightly delayed due to the wind being a touch too strong and edging above the 21-knot limit momentarily.

Ineos Britannia won the start – though both boats were late to the line - and set themselves up for a strong opening leg.

Luna Rossa did well to hang on their hip for a decent stretch before ultimately having to tack away to find some clean air, and the British were able to build a strong lead.

The Italians stayed in the fight and kept the pressure on Ineos Britannia, but the British sailed a clean, tactical race and picked the breeze well to close out an 18-second win.

The teams will now have a day off from racing, with the series resuming at midnight on Sunday (NZ time).

Louis Vuitton Cup final results

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) beat Ineos Britannia (UK) by 46s

Ineos Britannia beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli by 18s

Louis Vuitton Cup best-of-13 final series is tied at 1-1

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.