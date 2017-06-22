They’re feeling the love at Emirates Team New Zealand and it’s coming at them in waves on social media from around the world.

Larry's not happy and he's let Russell know that.

Kiwi sailing knight Sir Russell Coutts has revealed his billionaire boss Larry Ellison is not happy over how the Kiwis are embarrassing Oracle in the America's Cup final.

Coutts told a German sailing magazine Ellison was disappointed over how "one-sided" the final has been so far and also conceded the Kiwi syndicate "have a better package".

"Of course he (Larry) would have liked to see his team more successful," Coutts conceded in an interview with German magazine Yacht.

"But I think he was most disappointed that we did not see better, more exciting races last weekend. We all hoped for a good fight. We hope now that Oracle has made some good changes in the preparation.

"So far it's been rather one-sided."

Coutts also sounded far from confident over Oracle's ability to repeat its amazing comeback against the Kiwis four years ago in San Francisco - a miracle engineered by Coutts.

"The guys are working hard on it but it is different than four years ago," Coutts, now the America's Cup Event Authority boss, told the magazine.

"It is now about improving the Oracle package as much as possible. But it is a very steep mountain which they have to climb."

"We have seen so many exciting races in the Challenger Playoffs, it is unfortunate that this is not the case in the finals."