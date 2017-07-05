Live at the Airport to welcome Team NZ Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

TEAM NZ PARADE: Thurs July 6

- 12.30pm to 3pm

- Parade route through Auckland CBD

There were loud cheers, applause and even a few tears as Team New Zealand finally arrived home with the silverware everyone has been longing to see.

Hundreds of fans turned out at Auckland International Airport to welcome the team home after an earlier delay to their Emirates flight this morning.

As members of the team walked through the arrivals gate, there was a raucous applause as Team NZ chief Grant Dalton and helmsman Peter Burling raised the coveted America's Cup above their heads.

Burling kept his words simple when addressing the crowd; saying: "We're just enjoying this moment.

"To bring the Cup home has just blown us away."

The crowds line up to touch the cup. Photo / Michael Craig

Dalton told the crowd there was a lot of emotion and they were "so proud'' to bring the Auld Mug to New Zealand.

"It's an overwhelming feeling of just pride.''

Skipper Glenn Ashby added: "It's largely redemption for the whole team and for the whole country, from San Francisco.''

Sailor Blair Tuke said it was "a lot of hard work" before the campaign to get to the Cup home.

"We're just going to enjoy this - It's a heck of a milestone."

The crew was welcomed home with a powhiri performed by members of Ngati Whatua.

Many fans who turned out today were decked out in Team NZ shirts and colours. A few lucky youngsters got the day off school to see their favourite sailors and also get a glimpse of the coveted America's Cup.

Some held up home-made banners and others waved around signs saying: 'We love Emirates Team New Zealand.''

Team New Zealand can expect a rapturous welcome.

Excitement built as the crowds awaited the arrival of Team New Zealand

Blake and Ashley Ockleston can't wait to see their boatbuilder dad Peter Ockleston after four months away.

Boat builder Peter Ockleston has not seen his family for about four months.

His son, 11-year-old Blake, 15-year-old daughter Ashley and partner Debbie Apanui are eagerly waiting for his arrival with the rest of the team.

Apanui said: "When the boat went down I cried. But Pete would ring and says: 'Don't worry, the boat's going to be fine'."

Blake was a particularly big fan and today had his lucky red socks on.

Apanui said their son was 6 months old when they realised they had inadvertently given him a name that connected the family to sailing legend Sir Peter Blake.

Meanwhile, police have this morning reminded people planning to attend the welcome home parade tomorrow in downtown Auckland to allow plenty of time as large numbers of supporters are expected in the central city.

"The parade is due to begin at 12.30pm on Queen St and finish at the Viaduct Harbour. The team will then take to the water, and sail around the Viaduct Basin, North Wharf, Hobson Wharf, Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf where the Cloud is situated.

You can find a more detailed map on the Auckland Council website," they said.

"Police are expecting large numbers of supporters to line the streets and as with any large gathering we urge spectators to take the usual precautions when celebrating."

Police advised people heading to the parade to think about transport options in advance, consider using public transport, and ensure they have plenty of time for any potential delays.

Roads will also be closed before the parade.