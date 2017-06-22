Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton is quietly confident ahead of the weekend's Cup races.

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton says the Kiwis are on the edge of sailing "perfection" as the countdown to its America's Cup destiny approaches this weekend.

Buoyed by a "pretty much error-free" training day on Bermuda's Great Sound in 14-knot conditions, Dalton sounded confident about resuming locking horns with Oracle Team USA from Sunday morning NZ time.

"We just had a really good session," he told Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking.

"The boat was going really, really well. It was one of the better sails we've had frankly, pretty much error-free.

"There is definitely a desire among the guys, and really the whole organisation, to reach perfection as much as is possible in this sport."

Dalton also revealed he was confident Emirates Team New Zealand knew exactly what Oracle had been up to since racing went on hold for five days after the Kiwis had carved out an impressive 3-0 lead in the first-to-seven-wins final.

"We've absolutely monitored every step with them," Dalton said of Oracle's bid to find speed.

"They're playing with a few things, a few settings. They've made alterations to their dagger boards. They're working on the way they're trying to heel the boat to weather, a bit more like us, they're adjusting the wing a little more than they were.

"They've put in huge hours on the water and had a huge week, and I guess at some point their guys will start getting tired because these are pretty physical boats.

"My guess is they will have a short sharp one tomorrow, as we will, and game time again here on Saturday."

Dalton wouldn't say if that would be enough to stave off any San Francisco-style comeback by Oracle.

"I haven't got a clue ... but they've stepped up from what we have observed," he said. "We all know how dangerous they are as an organisation.

"This is not San Francisco. We have learned a lot. That doesn't mean we won't get the same result but we are trying not to replicate mistakes that we made in San Francisco."

Dalton felt Team NZ was benefitting from its planned late arrival in Bermuda.

"You don't score any points untll the America's Cup so there's no point being at your best (early)," he said.

"You have to win the Louis Vuitton obviously but you have to be at your best at the America's Cup, and that was always our plan. And I think we sailed our best that we have sailed last weekend.

"Yes, we were late but we spent all of summer developing the speed of the boat quietly away in New Zealand, and they (opposing syndicates) weren't necessarily sure what we were doing.

"And the industry around this is here in New Zealand too so we were able to move things very, very quickly whereas here (Bermuda) you're a little bit isolated in that respect.

"So pretty much we've played a plan. We'll find out in the next few days whether that plan is the right one."

Dalton said the Kiwis had worked on refining their systems during the break.

"In reality, you're not going to be doing major things because if you are you've probably mucked it up in the first place," he said

"So you're refining. Little things like a bit of software here and there.....small things that can end up with big consequences and can make you go a lot faster.

"I watched the numbers all day long on the water today. I thought we were going really well today."