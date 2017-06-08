Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling had plenty of praise for his team's shore crew after they got his boat back to 100 per cent racing condition following Wednesday's dramatic crash.

Burling and his crew bounced back from the crash two days ago to win two of their three races against BAR today and book a spot in the Louis Vuitton challenger final series.

The Team New Zealand shore crew were forced to work around the clock to get Aotearoa back on the water for racing today. Burling had a control issue at the start of the opening race of the day, conceding a clear start to BAR but once he got the boat to top speed he passed Ben Ainslie's boat to take a 4-1 lead.

Ainslie struck back to win race six before Burling outgunned the Brits in race seven to claim the series 5-2.

"I think it's full credit to our shore crew and everyone who pitched in after our capsize the other day to get us back out here with a boat that is working 100 percent and going fast," Burling said.

Burling said their crews inconsistency in race six was down to the lack of time on the water the last few days.

"It's been a few days since we've sailed in this breeze so for ourselves we're going to do a little bit of sailing off the course here now. I think for myself in that second race, we definitely missed a few shifts and definitely a lot to conservative in the start," he said.

"In that last race we knew what we had to do to win and I think the guys did an amazing job to get the boat around the course."

Team New Zealand will face either Artemis or Dean Barker's Team Japan in the final - with the winner advancing to face Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup final.

Artemis look the likely opponent after sweeping Japan in all three races today to take a 4-3 lead. They will return to the water tomorrow but with strong wins forecast there is a chance sailing will be cancelled with Artemis advancing.