Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA compete during the America's Cup qualifying series. Photo / Gilles Martin-Raget

Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA will face off for the Auld Mug once again. Here's all you need to know about the America's Cup clash.

When does the America's Cup final start?

This Sunday NZ time. We have racing on Sunday and Monday mornings from 5am NZ time (Saturday and Sunday in Bermuda).

There are two races set down for both days.

How will it work?:

It's first to seven wins (not five as in the Challenger final) so we won't have an America's Cup victor after the first two days.

After Sunday and Monday's racing, there is a five-day break and then we have further racing on the following Sunday and Monday NZ time.

Why the five-day break?

Hmmm, if you enjoy a conspiracy theory, you might suggest Oracle want the time up their sleeve to further analyse the Kiwis or to improve their boat. Whoops, did we say that? In between, a Youth America's Cup will be raced. The break does give Team NZ a chance to test new equipment which they believe can give them extra speed.

What's the weather forecast to be?:

There's a 40 percent chance the breeze will be below 12 knots for the entire finals regatta. Team New Zealand have looked strong in light winds.

How come Oracle Team USA starts with a 1-0 advantage?

The Americans won the round robin challenger series ahead of the Kiwis. The winner of that series takes a point into the Cup final proper. Yes, it's controversial that Oracle even competed in the round robin but the Kiwis had their chance there to gain the advantage.

Who's the favourite?:

That has to be Oracle no matter how parochial Kiwi fans are feeling. Jimmy Spithill is a proven performer and their boat looked good in the round robin Challenger series.

Oracle are formidable defenders. The odds are stacked in their favour. But they will be concerned about Team NZ's performances in certain wind ranges like today's conditions in the winning race over Artemis.

What does NZ need to improve?:

Spithill and Oracle will be a different beast than Team NZ has faced to doubt in terms of match racing. Spithill has Peter Burling's number there. But the young Kiwi is a fast learner. He will back himself to come from behind if he has to. Errors must be avoided at all costs, though, and the Kiwis have shown themselves to be prone to the occasional stuff-up.

When will Jimmy Spithill start his mind games?:

Are you kidding? He already has.

How do I follow the final?:

Sky TV has live coverage from 5am with delayed free-to-air cover on Prime from 6.30am.

Otherwise follow our popular live blog on nzherald.co.nz from 5am all race days as well as listening to the voice of yachting Peter Montgomery and expert match racer Chris Steele and their live call of the races on Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB.