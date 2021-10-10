Sailing: Race win for Kiwis in latest SailGP as high winds sees drama on the water

The Great Britain SailGP Team capsize in the final podium race. Photo / SailGP

A race win for New Zealand, but ultimately another disappointing SailGP regatta for the Kiwi team.

They won the opening race of day two in Spain, but could only post sixth in the fifth race, finishing fifth for the weekend.

The second and final day brought a significant change in conditions, as 30-40KM/H gusts blowing from the city on the east met the Atlantic swell from the west, resulting in a dramatic course for high-octane SailGP racing.

The day's drama started even before racing, as Phil Robertson's Spain SailGP Team capsized in the pre-race warm-up, resulting in serious damage to the Spanish wingsail which meant they unfortunately had to pull out of their home Grand Prix.

Starting the day in fourth place, the British team knew strong results would be required to qualify for the 'winners-takes-all' podium race and Ainslie and his crew delivered. In the very tricky conditions, the Great Britain SailGP Team finished in second place in both opening races, with their F50 being expertly piloted throughout.

The moment of the day, however, came in the first reach of the final podium race between Ainslie's British team, Tom Slingsby's Australia SailGP Team and Jimmy Spithill's USA SailGP Team. After a perfectly timed start, the British team hit a gust on the first reach and stuck the bow in the water, resulting in a significant pitchpole at 70KM/H and the British F50 subsequently capsized.

Fortunately, both the crew and the British F50 were unharmed, as the team were quickly able to right the boat and even sail it back to shore. The Grand Prix was ultimately won by Slingsby's Australia SailGP Team.

Speaking on the day's action and the team's third-place finish in the Spain Sail Grand Prix Ben Ainslie said it was a "full-on day".

"The first two races were good. We had a nice start in the second race especially and two-second place finishes which was solid to get us through to the final podium race," he said.

"We are improving our performance and we have the package to be competitive across the wind range, but we just have to eliminate some of these mistakes that are costing us.

"Having Hannah onboard this weekend was brilliant, she's such a star. She's an amazing sailor and a great team player. She fitted in naturally, was helping with the boat handling in the lighter airs and across all the conditions she was playing a big role tactically in helping me make some of the key decisions. It felt like a natural combination."