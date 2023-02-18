The New Zealand SailGP Team had an eventful day on the first day of racing in Sydney. Photo / SailGP

A mechanical issue has impacted the New Zealand SailGP team’s campaign in Sydney, with an early retirement leaving them with work to do if they are to appear in the podium race.

Sailing on a different boat after their F50 catamaran was struck by lightning in Singapore last month and required repairs, the New Zealand team were forced to withdraw from the opening race of the event as their starboard board wasn’t responding.

It was just one of several issues in what was a hectic opening race in gusty conditions. The Australian team were on the verge of being unable to start the race with their own mechanical problems, and led the race right up until the final leg when those issues saw them lose their lead to settle for third behind France and USA.

Great Britain had a heart-stopping moment late in the race, as grinder Matt Gotrel fell over the front of the boat as he went to swap sides in a manoeuver. It was a dangerous situation, particularly with the pace the boats were sailing at, however, crew mates told the broadcast team Gotrel was OK after the incident.

It was a much cleaner second race for the Kiwis. Starting in the middle of the fleet, they seemed to have had their previous issues under control and edged ahead of some of their rivals to sit in a clear third place – behind France and the USA who shot out to the front and battled for the top two placings. Again, it was France getting across the line first.

While the Kiwis were able to claim third, they would have been wanting a high finish in the final race of the day as they were already counting a last place from race one.

Picking up a boundary penalty early in the race didn’t do them any favours, but after giving up the required 20m to the nearest team they were able to recover well.

Again, they were able to come through the fleet - a facet of their performances that left a lot to be desired in their debut campaign last season - and capitalised on the mistakes of others to finish in fourth place for the final race.

France ended up with the perfect record for the day, winning all three races.

Finishing the day sixth on the leaderboard with 17 points, the Kiwis will go into Sunday three points adrift of a spot in the top three. They will have two more fleet races to make up that ground, with the third race on Sunday being the podium race.