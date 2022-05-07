Ryan Fox unable to claw way back into contention at British Masters

Ryan Fox of New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Ryan Fox was unable to claw his way back into strong contention at the British Masters and will go into the final day well behind the leader.

Controversial Danish golfer Thorbjørn Olesen finished with eagle-birdie to lead the tournament by three shots

Fox is six strokes back in a tie for 11th at the Belfry near Birmingham.

Olesen is ranked 376 in the world, his last win coming at the Italian Open in mid-2018.

He was then suspended by the DP World tour following an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman and was intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championship event in Tennessee.

A court acquitted him in December, after the golfer claimed he had no memory of his actions because he had drunk alcohol and taken sleeping tablets.

Olesen had been ranked 62nd in the world but his best finish this year is 12th from seven starts on the DP World Tour.

Fox was the co-leader after the first round but slipped back to 10th after the second. He opened his third round with a bogey, and immediately rebounded with birdie.

But the Kiwi couldn't get a run going and finished even for the day, although he was helped with his third birdie of the tournament on the par five 17th.

Olesen, who shot three under par on the third round, has a three shot advantage over German Hurly Long and England's Marcus Armitage.