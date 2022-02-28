Russia to be excluded from sports including Fifa World Cup

Russian President Vladimir Putin touches the World Cup trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino stands beside him at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Photo / AP

Fifa and Uefa have suspended Russia from international football meaning the nation won't be able to compete at the World Cup later this year.

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the Fifa Council and the Uefa Executive Committee, which decisions envisaged the adoption of additional measures, Fifa and Uefa have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice.



"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the Fifa Council and the Executive Committee of Uefa, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.



"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

The decision excludes Russia from a World Cup qualifying playoff match on March 24. Poland has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.

Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup where the home nation reached the quarter-finals.

It also means Russian team Spartak Moscow won't play next week in the Europa League against German club Leipzig. European governing body Uefa had allowed Spartak to take its place in the round of 16 draw on Thursday, one day after Putin ordered the invasion to start.

Earlier today, the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies overnight to exclude the country's athletes and officials from international events.

The IOC said it was needed to "protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

The decision opened the way for Fifa, the governing body of football

The Olympic body's call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus, which has abetted Russia's invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.

The IOC said it acted "with a heavy heart" but the impact of war on Ukrainian sports outweighed the potential damage done to athletes from Russia and Belarus.

It was not a total blanket ban by the IOC. Where exclusion was "not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons," then teams from Russia and Belarus should compete as neutral athletes with no national flag, anthem or symbols, including at the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order it gave Vladimir Putin in 2001, and other Russian officials since.

It's unclear what it means for tennis, where Daniil Medvedev this week replaced Novak Djokovic was the men's world number one.

"By being a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world," the 26-year-old said at the Mexican Open last week.

"We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

Medvedev's compatriot, Andrey Rublev, is ranked seventh in the world. Rublev paired up with Ukraine's Denys Molchanov to win a doubles title in Marseille last week.

Sports bodies across Europe had already moved against Russia on Monday by refusing to host or play against teams from the country.

Finland wants the Russian hockey team to be banned from the men's world championships it will host in May, the Swiss football federation said its women's team will not play Russia in July at the European Championship, and German football club Schalke said it had decided to end its longstanding partnership with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

Fifa declined to ban Russia from the World Cup over the weekend. Instead, the football body said the country's national team will have to compete as Football Union of Russia as punishment. Besides Poland, both Sweden and the Czech Republic, Russia's next potential opponents, have said they would refuse to take the field against them.

"The Swedish Football Association is disappointed with Fifa's decision but is determined to continue to work together with other federations to cancel Russia's matches in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers," the body said Monday, citing the "illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine."

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21 in Qatar.

There is precedent for removing Russian teams from sports. In 1992, following United Nations sanctions, Fifa and Uefa expelled Yugoslavia from its competitions when war broke out in the Balkans.

Besides Schalke's effort to drop Gazprom as a partner, Uefa is also expected to see if it can nullify its sponsorship deals with the company. Gazprom sponsors both the Champions League and the European Championship.

Fifa has attracted the most criticism among sports bodies for allowing Russia to continue competing, at least for now, in the World Cup qualifying playoffs. It has kept open the option of a ban.

Fifa attempted to compromise by ordering Russia to play at neutral venues without its flag and anthem and under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia.

That aligns with sanctions imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2020 to punish Russia for state-backed doping and cover-ups of cheating, and applied at last year's Tokyo Olympics and this year's Winter Games in Beijing.

The Russian football team was already due to play under those conditions if they qualified for the World Cup because of the doping scandals. Fifa's decision to apply the conditions to a regional sports event — European qualification games — is the only element of punishment for the war.

If Russia were to play Poland as scheduled on March 24 and win, the team would then face either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29.

Swedish football federation president Karl-Erik Nilsson, who is also the senior vice president at Uefa, said Sunday he expected a "sharper stance" from Fifa.

Polish football federation president Cezary Kulesza said Sunday it was "totally unacceptable" that Fifa had not immediately expelled Russia from World Cup qualifying and said Poland is "not interested in participating in this game of appearances."

Another of Russia's future opponents, Albania, also said Sunday it would not play against that country in any sports. Russia and Albania are scheduled to meet twice in June in the Uefa Nations League tournament. The group also includes Iceland and Israel.

In hockey, the sport's governing body has come under pressure from Finland and Switzerland to ban Russia and Belarus, which are both due to play at the world championships in May in Helsinki and Tampere.

Finnish Hockey Association chairman Harri Nummela said in a statement Monday it had talks with the Zurich-based IIHF to exclude the two countries from the sport internationally