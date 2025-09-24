Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby

World’s first portable brain scanner to detect concussion launched in New Zealand

Elijah Fa'afiu
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald rugby writer Liam Napier undergoes, and fails, rugby's head knock assessment test. Video / NZHerald
New Zealand will have first use of a groundbreaking device that’s set to revolutionise concussion diagnosis for rugby players in the country.

The world’s first portable brain scanner – known as the Nurochek headset – will allow head injuries to be detected in just two minutes, delivering an objective test

