What do you think of the new Super Rugby strips?

Sam Cane models the new Chiefs jersey. Photo / Twitter @ChiefsRugby

The New Zealand Super Rugby teams have launched their playing strips for the 2018 season today.

Once again all five franchises will be wearing Adidas strips, as part of the sportswear company's multimillion dollar deal with New Zealand Rugby.

The Blues kit nods to the city's point of difference through the 48 volcanoes that make up the neighbouring suburbs of home turf Eden Park. Volcanic styled ridges wrap around the player to emulate their home ground while the alternative match kit highlights cloud, ash, and fire, simulating consistent pressure against their opponents.

The Chiefs graphic reflects the region's Māori heritage and integrates a powerful proverb on the inner collar: 'Waikato Taniwhā rau, he piko he taniwhā, he piko he taniwhā' - 'Waikato of a hundred Chiefs, at every turn of the river a Chief' – a subtle, but powerful detail to contest their rivals. The central figure is the taniwhā, placed strategically over the stomach region to draw power and energy from.

The Highlanders design marries the strength of the region's mountains and rivers with the Scottish heritage of the team - using tartan and the Celtic knot across the chest. The distressed look and feel of the jersey is also symbolic of being battle scarred and hardened.

The Hurricanes design reflects the capital's weather patterns with inspiration stemming from the 'supercell' – the strongest and fastest wind on earth. The design sits across the front of the players' jersey representing a united force that will always be seen and heard on field. In amongst the supercell details 16 separate winds – signifying all 15 players on field and their dedicated fan base.



The Crusaders take on the competition afresh looking to reclaim their title. Having the biggest target on their back, the new jersey is empowered by the sword, providing the necessary strength to defend the line and capture the championship.

Each jersey costs $149.99 or $109.99 for a youth size.

