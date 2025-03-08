Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Is New Zealand’s dominance finally fading as Kiwi sides handed round four defeats?

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Moana Pasifika beat the Hurricanes 40-31 at North Harbour Stadium. Video / Sky Sport

It might have taken more than three years to achieve, but the significance of Super Rugby Pacific’s newest sides both winning on the same night cannot be understated amid a rising trend.

In a competition that has been dominated by New Zealand since its inception nearly 30 years ago,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby