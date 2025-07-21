Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues CEO Andrew Hore to stand down

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Andrew Hore will leave the Blues in September. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Hore will leave the Blues in September. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore will step down in September to take up an opportunity in the commercial business sector.

Hore has been Blues CEO since 2019, guiding them through the Covid-19 pandemic before steering them to glory, capturing the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific championship, ending a 21-year title drought.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save