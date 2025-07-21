Andrew Hore will leave the Blues in September. Photo / Photosport

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Andrew Hore will leave the Blues in September. Photo / Photosport

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore will step down in September to take up an opportunity in the commercial business sector.

Hore has been Blues CEO since 2019, guiding them through the Covid-19 pandemic before steering them to glory, capturing the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific championship, ending a 21-year title drought.

The Blues’ women’s side have also tasted success, winning back-to-back Super Rugby Aupiki titles.

Before joining the Blues, Hore held roles including senior executive roles at Ospreys in Wales, New Zealand Rugby, Welsh Rugby Union and the NSW Waratahs in Australia.

Hore said it was a tough decision, but he’s excited for a new challenge.