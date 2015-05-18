Shots fired towards demoted Kiwi refs

Vinny Munro. Photo / Getty Images

SANZAR game manager Lyndon Bray has taken an indirect shot at Kiwi refs Vinny Munro and Glenn Jackson.

The two officials were involved in the controversial match between the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Along with the Super Rugby referee appointments for this week's matches Bray's released a statement saying basic standards were not upheld over the past weekend, resulting in disappointing decisions and selection consequences.

"While we acknowledge that the match officials cannot get it right all of the time, there are some basic standards that have simply not been upheld over this past weekend, resulting in some disappointing decisions and selection consequences," Bray said.

"A thorough and robust system is in place whereby the development and performance of each match official is reviewed by SANZAR and its member unions on a daily basis and like any athlete participating in elite competition, our referees are accountable to performance levels for the competition.

Munro has been relieved of his duties for round 15, while Jackson has been reduced to an assistant role.

"Appointments are made weekly based on performance reviews from the previous round but also includes an evaluation of the current form of each official over the term of the competition.

"We have completed our reviews from the weekend and have followed strong internal processes as we prepare our team to reach their physical, mental and technical peaks as we head into the critical last four rounds of the regular season and Super Rugby Finals Series.

"Public confidence in match officials is essential to the ongoing success of our product and we will continue striving to enhance the quality and accountability of refereeing across all SANZAR competitions."