All Black Zac Guildford. Photo:NZPA / Wayne Drought

Troubled former All Black Zac Guildford has ended his stint with French club Clermont Auvergne.

Guildford is heading home halfway through his two-year deal and indicated he was suffering personal problems and homesickness.

Clermont coach Franck Azema was bitterly disappointed to be losing Guildford saying on the club website "we have many regrets."

"He expressed a desire to return home quickly...and will not honour the last year of his contract."

"This is a big disappointment and we have many regrets. We will keep contact with Zac and can only wish him to find in New Zealand, all the stability and support necessary to help him find the right track."

"Faced with personal problems, Zac could not stand the distance between here and New Zealand and he expressed his wish to join relatives."

"Despite the help of the entire team and the fact that we have accompanied him throughout the year, it was not enough."

Guildford's tweeted he's been unable to return to his best at Clermont and feels it is time to move on and be closer to family.

"Unfortunately couldn't return to my best rugby at Clermont and thought it was time to move on and be closer to family thank you for asm fans." Guildford Tweeted.

"Another opportunity for me to become fitter and mentally stronger. No point in thinking of what could of been time to look to the future."

The former Crusader was handed a lifeline by Clermont when the 11-test All Black lost his New Zealand contract after repeated behaviour problems and battles with alcohol.