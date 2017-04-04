Sam Cane expects to join the Chiefs in South Africa later this week.
The All Blacks flanker suffered a concussion in their Super Rugby match against the Bulls and has been left in New Zealand to continue his recovery.
The Chiefs took 26 players to Cape Town, leaving a spot open for Cane to travel tomorrow if he passes a final test today.
Cane told the Radio Sport Breakfast that things are looking positive and has had no concussion symptoms since the game.
Listen: Sam Cane on the Radio Sport Breakfast
"I pulled up pretty well. No concussion symptoms since," Cane said.
"If I get through a couple of tough sessions today I'll hop on a flight tomorrow," he added.
Cane says if he does travel he won't play the Stormers this weekend, but will be available for their match against the Cheetahs.