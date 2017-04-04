Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Rugby: Sam Cane set to join Chiefs in South Africa

Radio Sport
Quick Read
Sam Cane will miss the clash with the Stormers after suffering a head knock. Photo / Getty

Sam Cane will miss the clash with the Stormers after suffering a head knock. Photo / Getty

Sam Cane expects to join the Chiefs in South Africa later this week.

The All Blacks flanker suffered a concussion in their Super Rugby match against the Bulls and has been left in New Zealand to continue his recovery.

The Chiefs took 26 players to Cape Town, leaving a spot open for Cane to travel tomorrow if he passes a final test today.

Cane told the Radio Sport Breakfast that things are looking positive and has had no concussion symptoms since the game.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen: Sam Cane on the Radio Sport Breakfast

"I pulled up pretty well. No concussion symptoms since," Cane said.

"If I get through a couple of tough sessions today I'll hop on a flight tomorrow," he added.

Cane says if he does travel he won't play the Stormers this weekend, but will be available for their match against the Cheetahs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby