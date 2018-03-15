The Chiefs might be at less than full strength for their Super Rugby match against the Bulls in Hamilton on Friday night, but captain Sam Cane is looking on the bright side.

It's nothing new for the Hamilton-based side, who have been hit by injuries from the outset, but the opportunities on offer for younger players to taste Super Rugby action will be a massive benefit in the long run.

"To get some guys to wear the Chiefs jersey this early in the season after our long preseason it'll just put us in good stead for later in the season," Cane said.

First five-eighth Tiaan Falcon was the latest to benefit from injuries in the team, making his debut last weekend against the Blues after an injury to Shaun Stevenson forced Damian McKenzie back to fullback.

McKenzie was named in the No.15 jersey again for the Bulls clash, with Falcon getting another start at No.10.

Heading into the match against the Bulls, the key for the Chiefs has been to play smarter. Cane admitted they put themselves in a bit of a hole during the win over the Blues, making silly errors when the pressure went on.

"We left a few tries out there and, to be fair, the Blues probably did too. But if we can tidy up a few of those areas we'll be better for it as well."

They'll host a Bulls side who have shown in the early going that they are willing to move the ball, with their forwards looking to offload if the opportunity is there.

Traditionally a side with a strong forward pack, Cane said the Chiefs had to be aware of the ball-playing ability the pack have shown.

"We saw that when those two locks combined (for a try) against the Hurricanes – heck of an effort. I think it will be a little bit different. Observing from afar, maybe they've seen how successful a brand the Lions have been playing over there and they're trying to play a little bit themselves."

The Bulls backline will be a stronger one than in their loss to the Reds last weekend. Captain Burger Odendaal returns to the No.12 jersey after a two-game absence, while Divan Rossouw gets the start on the left wing.

The pack has had to be reshuffled, though. Nic de Jager has flown home due to a rib injury, so Hanro Liebenberg moves to No.8 and Thembelani Bholi moves to loose forward.