Rugby: Injection of experience for Chiefs

Liam Messam and Aaron Cruden will return after playing the part of spectator in week one. Photo / Getty

The Chiefs have received an injection of All Blacks experience ahead of their round two match against the Brumbies on Friday night.

All Blacks Liam Messam and Aaron Cruden come into the starting 15, as does former international Hosea Gear.

Current New Zealand and World Rugby Player of the Year Brodie Retallick, meanwhile, will make his first appearance of the season via the bench.

In total, Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has made six changes to the starting side originally named to face the Blues last week.

Jamie Mackintosh starts at loosehead prop in place of Pauliasi Manu while rookie Siate Tokolahi retains his spot at tighthead after coming in as a late replacement for an ill Ben Tameifuna. Manu and Tameifuna have both been named in the reserves.

Messam will captain the side from blindside with impressive debutant Johan Bardoul dropping out of the match day 23. Cruden comes in at first-five to replace Damian McKenzie, who shifts to the bench.

With Tim Nanai-Williams and Tom Marshall ruled out through injury and Gear picked to start on the left wing, James Lowe moves to fullback while Bryce Heem, who was another late replacement against the Blues, retains his spot on the right wing.

Hooker Quentin MacDonald and Taranaki centre Seta Tamanivalu are the new faces in the reserves.

Chiefs to play the Brumbies:

1. Jamie Mackintosh, 2. Hika Elliot, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 4. Matt Symons, 5. Michael Fitzgerald, 6. Liam Messam (c), 7. Sam Cane, 8. Maama Vaipulu, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Aaron Cruden, 11. Hosea Gear, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Charlie Ngatai, 14. Bryce Heem, 15. James Lowe.

Reserves: 16. Quentin MacDonald, 17. Pauliasi Manu, 18. Ben Tameifuna, 19. Brodie Retallick, 20. Tevita Koloamatangi, 21. Augustine Pulu, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Seta Tamanivalu.