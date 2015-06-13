Ardie Savea and the Hurricanes took down the Chiefs tonight in New Plymouth. Photo / Getty Images

Ardie Savea and the Hurricanes took down the Chiefs tonight in New Plymouth. Photo / Getty Images

The Chiefs began tonight's meeting with the Hurricanes in need of a big win if they wanted to host the Highlanders in their playoff encounter next week.

Thirty-seven points was the required margin of victory and, after establishing an early 13-0 lead, it looked like such a result may eventuate.

But the Hurricanes have been Super Rugby's gold standard in 2015 and, despite being light on troops, showed why they're the favourites to take their maiden title with a 21-13 win over the Chiefs in New Plymouth.

First-five Beauden Barrett (calf) was on the sidelines and Ma'a Nonu was given a rest but it didn't matter for the Hurricanes who were playing in New Plymouth as the away team for the first time.

Taranaki decided to realign with the Chiefs in late 2013 after they were sick of their treatment from the Hurricanes - the Chiefs responded by taking regular fixtures to the province.

It seemed a no-brainer that this game should be played in New Plymouth given the historical links the city holds with the Hurricanes. There was also a collection of players from the Amber and Blacks in both sides.

These teams shared an enthralling contest in week 14 when the Hurricanes escaped with a 22-18 win but the game was better remembered for some contentious officiating.

That previous encounter probably added some further spice to this one, which was a game that had little on the line for the Hurricanes given they were firmly cemented at the top of the Super Rugby ladder.

Chris Boyd's side will have a bye next week before they host a semifinal on June 27.

Hurricanes wing Cory Jane, who has been laboured with a hamstring problem of late, made a return to the field last night but lasted only 18 minutes before the injury flared up again and was replaced by debutant Sam McNicol.

The experience of Jane is invaluable for the Hurricanes as they enter the playoffs and Boyd will hope the No 14 can recover during the next fortnight.

The turning point in the first spell came when Chiefs fullback Tom Marshall was sent to the sinbin for an illegal tackle, which brought about a penalty try for the Hurricanes as they finally got on the board.

Shortly after, one of Taranaki's favourite sons, Conrad Smith added another try for the Hurricanes who took a 14-13 lead to halftime.

The Chiefs had looked on track to build towards that elusive 37-point winning margin after leading 13-0 after 33 minutes but the carpet was pulled out from under them in a matter of moments.

In Barrett's absence, Taranaki skipper James Marshall was entrusted with running the cutter for the Hurricanes and, after he showed nice vision to snaffle an intercept try early in the second spell, the Chiefs knew they wouldn't achieve their goals.

The result means the Chiefs will travel south to meet the surging Highlanders in Dunedin.

Given their playoffs experience from recent years, few teams will have wanted to face the Chiefs in a knockout encounter and the Hurricanes may be pleased that Dave Rennie's side need to go on the road next week.

This victory was also a statement from the Hurricanes. In a game they had little to gain from a ladder perspective, they turned up and flexed their muscles, which will have put their fellow playoffs sides on notice.

Boyd noted that he wanted his side to improve defensively after they coughed up 20 points to the Highlanders last week but they were more organised with their tackling against the Chiefs.

Hurricanes 21 (Penalty try, Conrad Smith, James Marshall tries; Marshall 3 cons)

Chiefs 13 (Bryce Heem try; Marty McKenzie 2 pens, con).

Halftime: 14-13.

For all the latest Super Rugby stats go to:

nzherald.co.nz/rugby/statscentre