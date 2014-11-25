Rugby: Elliot to re-join Chiefs

Former Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot will re-join the Chiefs as a pre-season replacement for Nathan Harris when the side officially assembles tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images.

Former Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot will re-join the Chiefs as a pre-season replacement for Nathan Harris when the side officially assembles tomorrow.

Last season Nathan Harris replaced Elliot when he suffered a neck injury. Now in an ironic turn of events, Elliot will replace Harris who is currently recovering from ankle surgery.

Harris damaged his left ankle during the All Blacks match against the US Eagles in Chicago shortly after scoring his impressive first try. He is expected to be out of rugby for six months.

Elliot has been medically cleared to play and is looking forward to re-joining his Chiefs family 12 months after his neck surgery. The hooker's injury occurred on the Maori All Blacks end of year tour in 2013.

"Hika played some heartland rugby and came through that well. He is in great shape and keen to get back into to pre-season training so we are rapt to have him back," said Chiefs Coach Dave Rennie.

Three other players will also train with the Chiefs on interim contracts. These include Counties Manukau prop Jarrod Firth, New Zealand U20 loose forward James Tucker from Waikato and Maori All Black Mitchell Crosswell from Taranaki who will join training once he finishes his exams.