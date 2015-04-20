Aaron Cruden will miss the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

ACL injury rules star first-five out of second shot at World Cup

Four years after suffering heartbreak at the final hurdle, Aaron Cruden's World Cup hopes have been dashed in equally unfortunate circumstances.

Cruden was yesterday ruled out of rugby for six months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, leaving the All Blacks without one of their key attacking weapons and making the first-five to contemplate a cruel twist of fate.

The 26-year-old had sat down at the start of the season to map out his goals ahead of the most pivotal year in his young career.

One of those was playing an important part in the All Blacks defending the William Webb Ellis Cup and, considering what he went through at the previous tournament, Cruden would have been more motivated than most.

Injuries to others at the 2011 edition in New Zealand saw Cruden emerge as an unlikely option to start the final against France in the No10 jersey.

But, after hyper-extending his right knee towards the end of the first half, the first five was forced to refocus on the 2015 tournament in England.

But now the opposite joint has undone four years of hard work, with the most serious injury of Cruden's career arriving at the worst time.

"I'm extremely disappointed and quite frustrated," he said.

"This year I had a lot of goals and a couple of them were winning the Super Rugby title with the Chiefs, then there's a big World Cup later in the year."

Although the All Blacks' chances of winning that World Cup took a hit when Cruden went down without contact in the Chiefs' win over the Crusaders on Friday night, the presence of Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Colin Slade ensured there won't be too many sleepless nights for All Black coach Steve Hansen.

"It's obviously hugely disappointing for Crudes -- he has developed into a very good test All Black and is a key member of our team," Hansen said.

"But as we know, in the game of rugby there are always going to be injuries, and as selectors we plan for these unfortunate events and are constantly looking to build depth," the All Black mentor said.

Cruden left the World Cup window slightly ajar and stranger things have happened to All Black first fives on the biggest stage in rugby.

But the suggested time frame for rehabilitation renders Cruden's involvement even more improbable than a whitebaiting reject kicking a tournament-winning penalty goal.

"If you look at the last World Cup, there were a few injuries and guys getting called in late, so all going well and if my rehab and recovery ticks along nicely, then who knows what can happen?" Cruden said.

One thing is for certain -- the Chiefs will be forced to contend for the Super Rugby title without their backline leader.

But coach Dave Rennie emphasised that the feelings of the team were secondary compared with the personal pain Cruden must be enduring.

"I'm not sure frustration's the right word for us," Rennie said.

"We're incredibly disappointed for him. We knew it was a big year for him and he's a big cog in our opportunity this year to win it [the Super Rugby title] again."

With this season certain to end without silverware, Cruden faces the prospect of a long wait for another title. World Cups, after all, come around every four years and, maybe, just maybe, it will be third time lucky.

"I wanted to contribute and be a big part of the All Blacks' campaign at the Rugby World Cup this year," he said.

"Now that's more than likely taken away, I'll write down some new goals and, potentially in four years' time, when the Rugby World Cup comes around again, then that'll be a goal."