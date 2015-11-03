Rugby: Chiefs to play Wales in Hamilton

Augustine Pulu of the Chiefs is congratulated on his try by Liam Messam. Photo / Getty Images.

The Chiefs will host Wales in a mid-week fixture in Hamilton during their tour of New Zealand next June.

Wales, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the recent World Cup, have a significant Chiefs connection given their coach Warren Gatland is a former Waikato coach and Chiefs technical advisor and Gareth Anscombe is also in the side.

Wales are due to play three tests against the All Blacks next June, with tests in Auckland (June 11), Wellington (June 18) and Dunedin (June 25). Midweek fixtures are rare in modern tours and the Waikato game will be on June 14.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said the match will fall in a crucial time for his side's Super Rugby campaign.

"The chance for provincial players to play against international sides is a rarity in the professional era, so we are really excited by the challenge," Rennie said. "Gats is hugely respected in this community so it's a nice fit for him to bring his Welsh team home to Hamilton to take on the Chiefs."

Gatland added: "It is great our midweek match against the Chiefs has been confirmed.

"For the squad, it will be a great opportunity to have further game time together ahead of the second and third tests against the All Blacks. For me personally, it will be an honour to bring Wales to Hamilton and face the Chiefs."

Waikato beat Wales 28-19 in 1988.