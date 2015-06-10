Nepo Laulala signed for the Chiefs from the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images

Laulala signing a huge blow for the Crusaders and yet another canny Waikato move.

The Chiefs have pulled off what might be the best signing of 2015 by stealing the hugely promising Nepo Laulala from the Crusaders.

The 24-year-old Laulala has been persuaded to shift to Hamilton next year to replace Ben Tameifuna, who is understood to have finally signed a deal with Racing Metro in Paris.

Tameifuna is also believed to have committed his international allegiance to Tonga and will almost certainly play at the World Cup for the Ikale Tahi.

That the Chiefs have been able to pull off such a smart piece of transfer business is testament to the sophistication of their succession planning and their standing as the country's most attractive franchise to players.

Laulala is rated the third best tight-head prop in the country and most seasoned observers believe it's a matter of when he wins an All Black cap rather than if.

He's behind Owen Franks in the Crusaders pecking order but has won enough game time this year to suggest he's putting intense pressure on his senior team-mate. He's certainly not a player the Crusaders were happy to lose.

Laulala has made 14 appearances to Franks' 13; he's enjoyed 488 minutes of game time to Franks' 668; he's carried the ball 34 times to Franks' 35; he's made 44 metres to Franks' 19; 68 tackles compared with the 74 made by Franks and won three turnovers compared with one solitary effort by Franks.

The point of interest in all this is that Laulala has been given more than a fair crack by the Crusaders and has not been left to fester on the bench. Yet, for all that the Crusaders have used his skills and empowered him to fulfil his potential, he has still decided the Chiefs are a better bet for career advancement.

That's telling because it confirms a pattern that has been developing. In the past few years, the Chiefs have been able to lure players who were in demand elsewhere. The list of those who had good alternate options but chose the Chiefs is now extensive and includes Aaron Cruden, Sonny Bill Williams, Charlie Ngatai, Tom Marshall and Pauliasi Manu.

They have been equally good at persuading emerging talent to shift locations - Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie, both schooled in Christchurch, come to mind.

The Chiefs were also able to persuade Tasman wings James Lowe and Bryce Heem - historically a province with a strong connection with the Crusaders - to come north.

Laulala's signature is not only a massive gain for the Chiefs but it is an equally damaging blow to the Crusaders, who are already going to be missing Daniel Carter, Colin Slade, Tom Taylor and probably Richie McCaw from their squad next year.

It is common practice in high-level rugby for props to be viewed as a job share. The Franks-Laulala combination is one of the strongest in the competition and ensures the Crusaders have set-piece grunt for the full 80 minutes.

Quality tighthead props are in short supply and replacing Laulala with an effective set-piece player will be a tough ask for coach Todd Blackadder and inevitably be a further weakening of a once-great squad.

***

Meanwhile TV3 are reporting that Chiefs winger and former All Black Hosea Gear is set for set for a move back to French rugby.

The 31-year-old has reportedly signed with Clermont as a replacement for Zac Guildford. Gear previously played for Toulouse in the Top 14.