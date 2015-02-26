Rugby: All Blacks back to boost Chiefs

Sonny Bill Williams returns from injury to take his place against the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

Sonny Bill Williams returns from injury to take his place against the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

The Chiefs have bolstered their line-up ahead of Saturday's clash with the Crusaders at Waikato Stadium, calling on close to their full complement of All Blacks for the first time this season.

Sonny Bill Williams and Sam Cane return to duty after being late scratches in last weekend's win over the Brumbies, with Brodie Retallick making his first start of the season after coming off the bench for 40 minutes in New Plymouth.

The trio will join Aaron Cruden and Liam Messam for the first time this campaign - after that pair was rested in the opening-week victory against the Blues - while two-test halfback Augustine Pulu is set to make it six current All Blacks in the run-on XV.

Pulu has earned his maiden start of the season ahead of Brad Weber, after the Waikato halfback impressed in the opening rounds, one of seven changes to the starting line-up.

Williams' recall sees Charlie Ngatai move back to centre and leaves Seta Tamanivalu content with a spot on the bench, while Tom Marshall will also return from injury to start at fullback and shift James Lowe to the win ahead of Hosea Gear.

Messam will start at No8, with the captain replacing the injured Maama Vaipulu, leaving Michael Fitzgerald to switch to blindside flanker and make room for Retallick.

Props Pauliasi Manu and Ben Tameifuna return to join Hika Elliot in the front row, replacing Jamie Mackintosh and Siate Tokolahi. Tokolahi moves to the reserves and is joined by Taranaki prop Mitchell Graham, who could make a Super Rugby debut.

One of only three unbeaten teams after two rounds of Super Rugby, the Chiefs know how significant games against the Crusaders have become.

"Our matches against the Crusaders have become very competitive and combative encounters," coach Dave Rennie said. "Everyone loves to play in these fixtures as they are the closest thing you can get to a test match, so it should set up a great spectacle for the fans."

Chiefs team to play Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday night:

1. Pauliasi Manu

2. Hika Elliot

3. Ben Tameifuna

4. Matt Symons

5. Brodie Retallick

6. Michael Fitzgerald

7. Sam Cane

8. Liam Messam (c)

9. Augustine Pulu

10. Aaron Cruden

11. James Lowe

12. Sonny Bill Williams

13. Charlie Ngatai

14. Bryce Heem

15. Tom Marshall

Reserves

16. Quentin MacDonald

17. Siate Tokolahi

18. Mitchell Graham

19. Johan Bardoul

20. Sean Polwart

21. Brad Weber

22. Damian McKenzie

23. Seta Tamanivalu