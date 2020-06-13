All the action as Super Rugby returns with the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs in Dunedin - including all of the build-up to the match from Sky Sport.

The Highlanders have been dealt a blow hours out from their match, with first-five Josh Ioane pulled from the game after sustaining an injury during training.

Ioane's return to first-five eighth after playing the midfield was set to be a key part of the Highlanders lineup tonight.

However, the Highlanders announced he would not be playing this evening after he sustained a groin injury during training.

"He has been withdrawn from tonight's game and will be further assessed next week.

"Mitch Hunt will move to first-five and Vili Koroi will move to fullback with Bryn Gatland coming on to the bench."

The penny may have dropped for the Highlanders but how far will be decided at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Professional rugby is a insular beast — train and play all week and then do it all over again. The bubble continues for many weeks.

But it appears the enforced Covid-19 break may have given many in the Highlanders a reality check.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said the time away had sunk in for players what they had and how good their lives were.

"It made them realise how lucky they are. Something that we wanted to focus on as a group. There are so many other people who are worse off then us, a lot of people who are not quite as fortunate," Mauger said.

"That enabled us to stop stressing about the things that weren't in our control and focus on the things that are most important. That motivated our guys to make the most of this opportunity."

"We were pretty average in the first part of the year ... lots of those things added up to how we fronted up in this new part of the season."

The Highlanders have made some big calls — a new boy, Sam Gilbert, on the wing and last year's best player, Liam Coltman, starts from the bench.

The Highlanders have lost Otago forward Sione Misiloi, who injured his foot last week at training and as a result of that is out for the season. He has been replaced by Tom Florence, of Taranaki. Outside back Ngane Punivai and hooker Nathan Vella both picked up concussions at training and are unavailable.

- ODT