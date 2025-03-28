Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and Waratahs in Wellington.

Hurricanes team to face Waratahs

The Hurricanes are set to be without first five-eighths Harry Godfrey for up to six weeks due to a lower leg injury, which sees Riley Hohepa named at 10 to take on the Waratahs.

All other changes made by Clark Laidlaw in the run-on side come in the pack. All Blacks duo Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax start alongside Xavier Numia in the front row after successful returns from injury.

In the loose forwards, Brayden Iose and Brad Shields swap places, with Iose at blindside flanker and Shields on the bench.

Kade Banks also joins the bench to provide cover in the back line.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Zach Gallagher 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Riley Hohepa 11. Kini Naholo 12. Bailyn Sullivan 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Tevita Mafileo 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere 20. Brad Shields 21. Jordi Viljoen 22. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 23. Kabe Banks.

Unavailable: Siale Lauaki (ribs), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Brett Cameron (knee – season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Harry Godfrey (lower leg).