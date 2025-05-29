Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Dunedin. The Chiefs can secure top spot with a big win.

Highlanders team to face the Chiefs

The Highlanders will be looking to stave off finishing with the wooden spoon when they host the Chiefs on Friday night.

Coach Jamie Joseph has made just one change to the starting side from last weekend’s close loss to the Crusaders, with Cam Millar in at first five-eighths with Taine Robinson (foot) out injured.

Tai Cribb retains his place starting at lock after a late promotion to the starting line-up last week.

There is also just one change on the bench, too, with prop Daniel Lienert-Brown returning in place of Josh Bartlett.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Tai Cribb 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Cam Millar 11. Taniela Filimone 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. Michael Loft 21. Adam Lennox 22. Cam Millar 23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), Nikora Broughton (knee), Finn Hurley (quad), Hayden Michaels (hamstring), Ajay Faleafaga (broken hand), James Arscott (shoulder), Hugh Renton (groin), Jona Nareki (knee), Oliver Haig (foot), Mitch Dunshea (neck), Taine Robinson (foot).

Chiefs team to face the Highlanders

A new-look forward pack will run out for the Chiefs on Friday night as they look to clinch the top seed going into the playoffs.

The front row has been swapped out, with Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill starting at prop and Bradley Slater in at hooker.

Josh Lord also joins the starting side at lock, while Samipeni Finau has been named at blindside flanker.

In the backline, Xavier Roe gets the start at halfback, with Etene Nanai-Seturo returning from injury on the left wing. Leroy Carter moves to the right as a result.

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Simon Parker and Cortez Ratima all move back to the bench, while Manasa Mataele has been named as backline cover.

Chiefs: 1. Jared Proffit 2. Bradley Slater 3. Reuben O’Neill 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Xavier Roe 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Leroy Carter 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Ollie Norris 18. George Dyer 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Simon Parker 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Manasa Mataele

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Liam Coombes-Fabling (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring), Gideon Wrampling (shoulder), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Emoni Narawa (lip), Sione Ahio (ankle).