A reminder is also in order that you get unlimited trades every week in fantasy, so once teams drop, you can make changes to your heart’s content. You can also use your boosters (triple captain, co-captains or unlimited budget) in any round – but you only get one of each per season.

Here’s what I found for round two after digging through our first week of the competition.

Must-haves

Starting things off with an aggressively safe take, McKenzie (10.0) should be very strongly considered by everyone playing despite being tied for the most expensive player in the game. After the numbers he put up against the Blues in week one (two tries, 76m, two conversions, three linebreaks, and more), he shapes up as a set-and-forget type of player if you don’t want to scour the draw for the best match-ups each week. No, he’s not going to score you 100 points every week, but he offers enough outside of scoring tries to give me confidence in a good score (which in my book is 40+ for a first five-eighth) more often than not.

Speaking of set-and-forget types, Crusaders loose forward Cullen Grace (4.5) fits that bill for the fact he is in Fantasy Super Rugby Pacific as a lock. Last week, he was the top-scoring lock with 36 points. He’s not going to score a try every week but as long as he’s healthy, he’ll be a well-utilised lineout target and will make plenty of tackles. With loose forwards proving in week one to be far better scoring options in the fantasy realm than locks, Grace is a bit of a cheat code there.

Points of difference

With the Reds making their season debut this week against Moana Pasifika following a week-one bye, any one of their loose trio could fit here but I’ll highlight blindside flanker Seru Uru (5.5, 0.3% ownership). More owners appear to have opted for openside flanker Fraser McReight (7.0, 8.8%), though No 8 Harry Wilson (5.5, 2.4%) remains surprisingly unpopular with players. Uru often makes double-digit tackles, takes double-digit carries and all of his starts in 2024 came at lock, so expect him to feature as a lineout target too. He’s got the tools to score well. I’ve selected both Uru and McReight, so I fully expect Wilson to end up having the highest score of this group.

After a strong showing in week one, Hurricanes winger Fehi Fineanganofo (4.5, 2.3%) could be a difference maker with a match-up against the Fijian Drua. The Sevens convert scored a strong 48 points in week one without scoring or assisting on a try. In what shapes up to be a high-tempo game, he should get plenty of chances to shine again.

Seriously consider

He wasn’t included in the Brumbies' opening-round squad, but centre Len Ikitau (7.0) will make his season debut this weekend against the Force. Midfield was a tough position for fantasy scoring in round one, with Quinn Tupaea the top scorer with 32. Ikitau is available at a relatively decent price and should get opportunities in this match-up.

In the pack, Ioane Moananu (3.5) probably didn’t expect to find himself thrust into the thick of things from week one, but the Crusaders'

third-string hooker gave a strong account of himself in week one against the Hurricanes. Moananu scored 45 points without a try through accurate lineout throwing, double-digit tackles and a strong scrum. That can continue this week against the Chiefs.

Avoid

With a hat-trick in week one, Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston (3.5) made himself a household name. Preston scored 58 fantasy points last week, but 45 of those came from his tries. He’s not going to score a hat-trick every week. The Crusaders have a tough match-up against the Chiefs on Friday night and there are simply better options out there to fill your halfback spot.

Also, if you’re one of the 7.3% of owners who still have Fijian Drua co-captain Tevita Ikanivere at hooker, go and swap him out immediately even though he was the second-highest scorer in the position last week. He’s not playing this week, but remains the fourth-most-selected hooker.

My week-two XV

Front row: Xavier Numia (Hurricanes) and Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders)

Hooker: Ricky Riccitelli (Blues)

Locks: Cullen Grace (Crusader) and Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs)

Loose trio: Seru Uru (Reds), Fraser McReight (Reds) and Carlo Tizzano (Force)

Halfback: Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)

First five-eighths: Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)

Midfield: Hunter Paisami (Reds) and Len Ikitau (Brumbies)

Outside backs: Sevu Reece (Crusaders), Fehi Fineanganofo (Hurricanes) and Tom Wright (Brumbies)

