Follow the action as the Crusaders host the Reds in Christchurch.

For coverage from the Alternative Commentary Collective, click here.

Crusaders team to face the Reds

Codie Taylor returns to the starting line-up for the Crusaders this weekend, linking up with fellow All Blacks Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell in the front row. With Taylor back, Ioane Moananu moves back to the bench.

The only other change from their most-recent starting XV comes in the midfield, where Dallas McLeod starts at centre with Levi Aumua named on the bench.

Crudsaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Antonio Shalfoon, 6. Cullen Grace, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Kyle Preston, 10. Taha Kemara, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Dallas McLeod, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu, 17. George Bower, 18. Sam Matega, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Corey Kellow, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Levi Aumua.

Unavailable: George Bell (foot – season), Rivez Reihana (ankle), Seb Calder (AC joint), Quinten Strange (pectoral and hamstring), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Jamie Hannah (shoulder), Aki Tuivailala (finger), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Braydon Ennor (wrist), Finlay Brewis (shoulder – season), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee), Noah Hotham (ankle).