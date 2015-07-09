Critically ill rugby coach conscious

Andrew Strawbridge has acted as Dave Rennie's assistant at the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Kiwi who developed eye infection on flight to Apia for test can hear when people talk to him, hospital says.

Andrew Strawbridge, the New Zealand rugby coach who became critically ill in Samoa after developing an eye infection, is slowly improving, Moto'otua National Hospital in Apia said early today.

A spokeswoman said Strawbridge, the assistant coach of the Chiefs, was awake and could hear when people talked to him, but he could not speak because he was on a mechanical ventilator.

His condition was still critical, and he was being treated with antibiotics.

Strawbridge, who is also a technical adviser to the Manu Samoa national team, took ill while flying to Apia ahead of Wednesday's historic All Blacks v Samoa test.

He was admitted to Moto'otua on Tuesday night. His condition deteriorated rapidly.

The 50-year-old has now been joined by his wife, Laura, and sister Susan.

"We are touched and overwhelmed by the kindness and alofa [love] shown to us by friends and strangers and the wider rugby community," said Laura Strawbridge.

"I would particularly like to thank the wonderful All Blacks supporters, here for the test match, who responded to the call for a donation of Andrew's blood type."

One of those was West Coast man Ross Wylde.

After Strawbridge took ill, an urgent call was put out for blood donors.

That message got through to the hotel where Mr Wylde was enjoying a drink, One News reported.

Medical staff were looking for donations of Type O-negative blood, which Mr Wylde has.

He immediately switched to drinking coffee and water, and was later picked up by a doctor to donate his blood.

Mr Wylde said he was a registered blood donor so had no hesitation in helping out. "Not at all, that's why we do it," he said.

Laura Strawbridge said the intensive care unit team at the hospital, "our Chiefs rugby family, our Manu Samoa aiga [family] and New Zealand Rugby have shown us open-hearted support at this extremely difficult time".

"I am also grateful to those players and coaches from both the Manu Samoa and All Blacks teams who spent time with Andrew before I arrived, making sure he wasn't without a friendly voice."

The chief executive of the rugby franchise, Andrew Flexman, said the Chiefs were also extremely grateful for the care the coach was receiving.

"We truly appreciate the incredible support that has been provided by the hospital staff, the people of the Samoan Rugby Union, the All Blacks and the Chiefs players who are on the ground over there."

The rugby community was showing support for Strawbridge, with many messages being posted on social media.

As well, ex-students of the former physical education teacher wished him well.