Anton Lienert-Brown in action against the Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs bounced back with a 46-29 win over the Fijian Drua in Hamilton

- The usual suspects had their fingerprints all over it, but the likes of Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona and Rameka Poihipi continued their strong starts in what is a season ripe with opportunity.

- The Chiefs scored six tries to the Drua’s four. Kaylum Boshier (Chiefs) and Iosefa Masi (Drua) both scored doubles

- The hosts trailed early but ran away with a comfortable win