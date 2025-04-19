Follow the action as the Chiefs host the Highlanders in Hamilton.

Damian McKenzie has been shifted back into first five-eighths as the Chiefs look to bounce back from a shock loss against the Waratahs last weekend.

Mass changes have been made in the Chiefs forward pack, with a new-look front row featuring Aidan Ross, Brodie McAlister and George Dyer, while Luke Jacobson moves back to No 8 with Simon Parker ruled out. That sees Jahrome Brown start at openside flanker.

Shaun Stevenson shifts back to fullback, allowing Emoni Narawa to start on the right wing, while Daniel Rona comes in for Gideon Wrampling in the midfield. All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has overcome a leg injury to take his place on the bench.

The Highlanders have made two changes to the starting side that beat the Fijian Drua last weekend, with Mitch Dunshea returning from injury to join Fabian Holland at lock.

Meanwhile a late ankle injury to All Black prop Ethan de Groot sees Daniel Lienert-Brown come into the starting 15 and Josh Bartlett to the bench.

Also on the bench, hooker Soane Vikena returns in place of Jack Taylor, versatile forward TK Howden replaces last week’s debutant Tai Cribb, while Jonah Lowe comes on to the bench for an injured Tanielu Tele’a.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Xavier Roe 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Unavailable: Simon Parker (concussion), Josh Lord (knee), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder).

Highlanders: 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2. Henry Bell, 3. Sosefo Kautai, 4. Mitch Dunshea, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Oliver Haig, 7. Veveni Lasaqa, 8. Hugh Renton (cc), 9. Folau Fakatava, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc), 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 14. Taniela Filimone, 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena, 17. Josh Bartlett, 18. Saula Ma’u, 19. Te Kamaka Howden, 20. Will Stodart, 21. Adam Lennox, 22. Sam Gilbert, 23. Jonah Lowe.

Unavailable: Ethan de Groot (ankle), Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Tanielu Tele’a (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).