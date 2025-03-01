Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the top-of-the-table Chiefs and the Brumbies in Hamilton.

Chiefs team to face Brumbies

The Chiefs have lost another player to a season-ending knee injury, with Rameka Poihipi confirmed to miss the remainder of the season.

Poihipi suffered a non-contact injury early in the Chiefs’ win over the Crusaders last weekend and will join Wallace Sititi on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

He is replaced in the Chiefs’ starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against the Brumbies by Quinn Tupaea in one of four changes to the run-on side.

Brodie McAlister starts at hooker, while Samipeni Finau starts at blindside flanker with Simon Parker moving to No 8. Luke Jacobson is unavailable due to a nose injury.

Halfback Cortez Ratima starts this week, with Xavier Roe moving to the bench, while Manasa Mataele will make his Chiefs’ debut on the wing with Leroy Carter out of the matchday squad.

The bench sees plenty of new faces on it, headlined by All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who is in line to make his return from an Achilles injury.

Ollie Norris and Sione Ahio (props), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (lock), Kaylum Boshier (loose forward) and Daniel Rona (backline) also join the bench.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c) 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Simon Parker 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Manasa Mataele 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Damian McKenzie.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Ollie Norris 18. Sione Ahio 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Daniel Rona 23. Gideon Wrampling

Unavailable: Wallace Sititi (knee – season), Rameka Poihipi (knee - season), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Luke Jacobson (nose), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Malachi Wrampling (knee).