Chiefs' next Hamilton clash may be 9 weeks away

The Chiefs may have played their last game in Hamilton for 2016, despite the regular season not ending for another eight weeks. Photo / Getty

Waikato Stadium will be a Super Rugby-free zone for two months*, maybe more, if the Chiefs are knocked off their New Zealand Conference lead.

How does that square up with the diehard season ticketholders?

The Chiefs lead the combined points table but if they are overtaken by the Crusaders, who trail them by a point, the Highlanders or Hurricanes they may be on the road throughout the finals series if they are to win a third title.

In this weekend's round of Super Rugby, the Chiefs play the Waratahs in Sydney before the June break for test rugby.

They resume with a series of away matches, including the promotional and crucial duel with the Crusaders in Suva before they enter the vagaries of the playoffs.

Unless they win their conference, the Chiefs best shot at a home game may be a July 30 semifinal in Hamilton.

After the tournament's interval in June, the Chiefs and Crusaders travel to Suva for their round 15 clash before the Chiefs head for Brisbane to play the Reds then to Dunedin where they will tangle with the Highlanders in their last pool match.

* The Chiefs do play Wales in Hamilton on June 14.