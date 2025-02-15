Advertisement
Blues v Chiefs recap, Super Rugby Pacific round one

Ofa Tu'ungafasi carries the ball against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

All the action from the round one Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Chiefs in Auckland.


Blues v Chiefs

Eden Park, Auckland, 7.05pm.

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Cameron Suafoa, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Nathaniel Pole, Josh Fusitua, Angus Ta’avao, Che Clark, Adrian Choat, Fin Christie, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Brodie McAllister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert Brown, Emoni Narawa

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane & Ben O’Keeffe

TMO: Brett Cronan


