All the action from the round one Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Chiefs in Auckland.
Blues v Chiefs
Eden Park, Auckland, 7.05pm.
BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Cameron Suafoa, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett.
Replacements: Nathaniel Pole, Josh Fusitua, Angus Ta’avao, Che Clark, Adrian Choat, Fin Christie, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.
CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Brodie McAllister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie
Replacements: Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert Brown, Emoni Narawa
Referee: Damon Murphy
Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane & Ben O’Keeffe
TMO: Brett Cronan
Ardie Savea will have to wait until round two at the earliest for his first victory.