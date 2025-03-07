Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Brumbies at Eden Park.

For coverage from the Alternative Commentary Collective, click here.

Blues team to face Brumbies

Beauden Barrett will be back in the No 10 jersey this weekend, with Cole Forbes starting at fullback.

They’re among the seven changes to Vern Cotter’s side this week as they prepare to host the Brumbies.

Joshua Fusitu’a and Angus Ta’avao move into the startling side to join hooker Ricky Riccitelli in the front row, while a three-week suspension to Hoskins Sotutu sees Cameron Suafoa shift into No 8 and Cam Christie start at blindside flanker.

Anton Segner will start at openside, with Dalton Papali’i ruled out due to a head injury.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Cam Christie 7. Anton Segner 8. Cameron Suafoa 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. AJ Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Cole Forbes.

Bench: 16. Nathaniel Pole 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi 18. Marcel Renata 19. Tristyn Cook 20. Che Clark 21. Sam Nock 22. Harry Plummer 23. Corey Evans.

Unavailable: Kurt Eklund (groin), Laghlan McWhannell (leg), PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Stephen Perofeta (calf), Ben Ake (shoulder), Hoskins Sotutu (suspended), Dalton Papali’i (head injury), Reon Paul (shoulder), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), James Mullan (head injury), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).