As it happened: Chiefs v Jaguares

All the action as the Jaguares took on the Chiefs.

An upcoming road trip to South Africa was set to force the hand of Chiefs coach Colin Cooper, who was planning on resting lock Brodie Retallick this weekend.

That plan is now gone, with Sam Cane and Lachlan Boshier late scratches, causing a forward pack reshuffle.

Luke Jacobson starts at six, Liam Messam takes up an unfamiliar role at seven, while Pita Gus Sowakula jumps off bench into the role at eight. As a result, Retallick's rest was short lived, having to come onto the bench.

Midfield back Johnny Fa'auli will be rested, having played every minute of the team's season so far. He's replaced by Alex Nankivell, while Toni Pulu returns from injury to take up residence on the wing.

Bay of Plenty forward Jesse Parete will make his debut from the bench.

Young back Levi Aumua was also in line for a debut of the bench.

The Chiefs come into the match on the back of a bye, and meet a Jaguares side who are enjoying a successful road trip.

The Argentinean side have claimed back to back wins in recent weeks, knocking off the Brumbies in Canberra and the Blues in Auckland.

"This will be a really tough game - from a win against the Brumbies to beating the Blues in Auckland is a great feat, so they are showing their worth. We certainly have been analysing them and getting ready for the attack that they are going to bring. They're strong in their set piece and defensively we will be tested."