Seta Tamanivalu takes on Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown during the Chiefs' clash with the Crusaders in Suva, Fiji in May. Photo / Photosport.

Seta Tamanivalu takes on Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown during the Chiefs' clash with the Crusaders in Suva, Fiji in May. Photo / Photosport.

The Crusaders and Chiefs, two of Super Rugby's most impressive sides, are set to face off against each other in a semi-final spectacle this Saturday following quarter-final wins over the Highlanders and Stormers respectively.

Alex McLeod runs you through all you need to know ahead of what is expected to be a very tightly contested Kiwi derby in Christchurch.

AMI Stadium, Christchurch, 7:35pm kick-off

The Crusaders completely shut out the Highlanders in a tactically masterminded quarter-final performance last week, proving to the rest of the competition that they are the best wet weather side in the playoffs thanks to their top-class forward pack, one that boasted nine All Blacks in their 17-0 win.

It is their ability to play forward-orientated rugby of the highest quality in poor conditions that will be vital for Scott Robertson's men, a factor that will be instrumental should they continue to host finals football at AMI Stadium, an arena that is damp and freezing at the best of times during these winter months.

Alongside such a dominant forward pack is a backline that blends together astute tactical kicking ability, staunch defence, as well as a touch of class and x-factor when needed on attack.

These attributes are provided by the likes of Richie Mo'unga, Israel Dagg and Jack Goodhue, all of whom have been key in the Crusaders' charge for their first title in nearly a decade.

Richie Mo'unga has been a key figure within the Crusaders' squad this season. Photo / Photosport.

Tasked with the daunting prospect of taking down such a cohesive unit is the Chiefs, a side that defeated the Stormers 17-11 in Cape Town early on Sunday morning (NZT).

No doubt the Chiefs have the quality within their team to clinch a third playoffs victory in six years over their New Zealand rivals, but there are two key factors that count against them.

The first of these is that they have just returned from South Africa after arriving in the Republic not much longer than a week ago.

Two trips across the Indian Ocean in the space of a week during Super Rugby playoffs has proven time and time again to be detrimental to a team's playoff intentions, with the Chiefs themselves falling victims to such a downfall in last year's finals series.

In 2016, they travelled to Cape Town to down the Stormers 60-21 in their quarter-final, only to return to New Zealand to lose 25-9 to the eventual champion Hurricanes side in Wellington.

Trawling through recent editions of Super Rugby playoffs further enforces the theory that return trips across the Indian Ocean are severely harmful to teams who make such a venture.

In 2015, the Brumbies defeated the Stormers 39-19 in Cape Town in the quarter-final stage, only to fall to the Hurricanes 29-9 in the semi-final in Wellington a week later.

The year before that, the Sharks beat the Highlanders 31-27 in Durban before falling to the Crusaders 38-6 at the final four stage in Christchurch, while in 2013, the Brumbies pipped the Bulls 26-23 in Pretoria, but fell short 27-22 in the grand final against the Chiefs in Hamilton seven days later.

The Brumbies came up short against the Chiefs in the 2013 final after an arduous playoffs travel schedule. Photo / Photosport.

In order for the Chiefs to progress to the final and extend Dave Rennie's tenure as head coach for one last week, they are going to have to break a trend that certainly does not favour sides returning from South Africa during the playoffs.

The second factor that counts against them this weekend is the similar to what caught the Highlanders out against the Crusaders last weekend.

Like the 'Landers, the Chiefs have immense attacking ability in their backline, with personnel such as Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and James Lowe possessing enough talent to wreck havoc against most teams in Super Rugby.

However, as the Dunedinites found out, to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch during the Super Rugby finals in the depths of the winter months, it is often not the backline that is relied upon to secure victory.

On a track that does not favour the attacking brilliance that is offered by McKenzie and co, what is required by visiting teams is a set of forwards that can match the all-star Crusaders pack at both the set piece and in the collision area.

It is a task easier said than done against a side that has the best scrum and lineout win percentage in the competition, but with an experienced, well-drilled forward pack, headlined by Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane, the Chiefs certainly pose a threat that the Crusaders will not take lightly.

Line Ups:

Crusaders Scott Robertson has named an unchanged side from the team that defeated the Highlanders last week to face the Chiefs.

11 All Blacks feature in their match day squad, nine of whom are forwards, with prop Wyatt Crockett and lock Luke Romano again confined to the reserves bench behind Joe Moody, Scott Barrett and captain Sam Whitelock.

Flanker Matt Todd and midfielder Ryan Crotty will assist Whitelock as dual vice-captains.

Ryan Crotty will vice-captain the Crusaders tonight. Photo / Photosport.

Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made two changes to the side that beat the Stormers last week, both of which have come in the backline.

One-test All Black Charlie Ngatai returns to the starting XV at second-five, replacing veteran Stephen Donald, who is demoted to the bench.

He takes the number 22 jersey off of Manu Samoa star Tim Nanai-Williams, who moves into the starting side on the right wing in place of Solomon Alaimalo, who drops out of the match day 23 entirely.

Sam Cane and Aaron Cruden will co-captain the side.

Crusaders: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 6. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd (vc), 8. Kieran Read, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. Seta Tamanivalu, 12. Ryan Crotty (vc) , 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. David Havili

Reserves: 16. Ben Funnell, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. George Bridge

Chiefs: 1. Kane Hames, 2. Nathan Harris, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 6. Liam Messam, 7. Sam Cane (c), 8. Michael Leitch, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 11. James Lowe, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Tim Nanai-Williams, 15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: 16. Liam Polwart, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Dominic Bird, 20. Lachlan Boshier, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Stephen Donald, 23. Shaun Stevenson

Odds:

The Crusaders head into this encounter as strong favourites at the TAB, paying $1.26 to march into the 2017 Super Rugby grand final next week.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are considered the underdogs, paying $3.75 for an upset win over their counterparts.

Seta Tamanivalu and Israel Dagg are the joint favourites to score the first try of the match, with the two wings paying at $8 each.

James Lowe is the favourite from the Chiefs to score the first try of the match, paying at a slightly heftier $14.

By contrast, the highest paying player to score at any stage throughout the match is shared by Chiefs props Kane Hames and Nepo Laulala, both paying at a lofty $61 to dot down.

How to follow:

Join us for live updates of the action from 7.00pm onwards. Radio Sport will also be covering the game live.